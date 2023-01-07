Menu

Flooded road in Mississauga, Ont. set to reopen Saturday, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 7, 2023 10:47 am
Click to play video: 'Broken water main gate causes flooding in Mississauga'
Broken water main gate causes flooding in Mississauga
WATCH ABOVE: Two water main breaks within thirteen hours of each other made for a back road route for Friday morning commuters in Mississauga. Frazer Snowdon has more.

A major Mississauga, Ont., road is expected to reopen Saturday afternoon following a watermain break that flooded a southern area of the city on Thursday.

Peel Regional Police first reported heavy flooding on Lakeshore Road around 6 p.m. on Thursday. The road was closed between Lorne Park and Mississauga roads, police initially said.

That closure was then moved east to Ibar Way.

Trending Now

Read more: Crews work to clear flooding on Lakeshore Road in Mississauga

Read next: Teacher shot by 6 year old student in Virginia classroom: police

Police also said the water had been shut off in the area and warned sinkholes were forming.

On Saturday morning, police said road closures were expected to end by 4 p.m.

“Please use alternate routes until such time,” Peel police tweeted.

