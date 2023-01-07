Flooded road in Mississauga, Ont. set to reopen Saturday, police say

See more sharing options

A major Mississauga, Ont., road is expected to reopen Saturday afternoon following a watermain break that flooded a southern area of the city on Thursday.

Peel Regional Police first reported heavy flooding on Lakeshore Road around 6 p.m. on Thursday. The road was closed between Lorne Park and Mississauga roads, police initially said.

That closure was then moved east to Ibar Way.

Police also said the water had been shut off in the area and warned sinkholes were forming.

On Saturday morning, police said road closures were expected to end by 4 p.m.

“Please use alternate routes until such time,” Peel police tweeted.