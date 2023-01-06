Kelowna, B.C. MLA under fire for recent social media activity

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna MLA has become the subject of controversy this week after her recent social media activity supported an anti-transgender platform.

Debate was sparked online, after Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield quote-tweeted a tweet from Jordan Peterson who is known for speaking out against certain transgender rights.

MLA Renee Merrifield’s controversial tweet. Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

“I was actually really kind of surprised and shocked when I saw the tweets,” said Advocacy Canada chair Wilbur Turner.

“With the position of Shadow Minister of gender (equity and) inclusion, it really surprised me that someone who had that kind of portfolio or responsibility would be supporting that platform.”

Just this week, Peterson has been told to undergo a mandatory coaching program due to his public statements and was previously the subject of controversy after refusing to use gender-neutral pronouns.

“To actually support someone like that is just causing more of that kind of damage, delegitimizing trans people and dehumanizing them,” said Turner.

Merrifield was not only in hot water for retweeting that post but for liking a separate tweet earlier in the week.

A tweet MLA Renee Merrifield liked early this week. Twitter

In a statement to Global News, Merrifield’s press secretary says she has removed the like after seeing it incorrectly interpreted as her opinion and she wanted to distance herself from that perception.

Story continues below advertisement

Merrifield also clarified her support for the LGBTQ2 community.

“I have time and again stood up for trans rights, including at the B.C. Legislature, and worked as an MLA to create a more inclusive BC,” said Merrifield.

“I strongly support the rights of people of all gender identities. Trans rights are human rights and it’s up to all of us to create a more inclusive world for trans people and all British Columbians.”

The statement also said that Merrifield does not intend to provide further comment on the topic.

2:35 Okanagan MLA is under fire for her recent social media activity

Turner says the constantly changing opinion of Merrifield regarding these issues, can be very frustrating.

“They’re saying on one hand, that they are supporting the trans community, coming out in speeches and the legislature but behind the scenes, they’re doing something quite different on social media. It’s really undermining what they’re there for,” said Turner.

Story continues below advertisement

He also adds that the support could be harmful to Kelowna’s LGBTQ2 community.

“It really causes the people who are being marginalized and singled out for this kind of hate to be fearful,” Turner said.

Turner says he has invited Merrifield to a discussion with himself and other members of the community to learn where she is coming from, and to teach her about the damage she may create by supporting this platform

However, no date has been set.