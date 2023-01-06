Regina death to be investigated as in-custody death, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) were at the scene with the intention of arresting a man whose death will now be investigated by RPS and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, as an ‘in-custody death.’

In a press release, the RPS is continuing investigation, which will include an independent observer appointed by Saskatchewan Justice, into the death of a man that occurred in the 2200 block of 14th Avenue on Dec. 30, 2022.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2200 block of Smith Street at approximately 3:44 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, to apprehend a male identified as an unwanted guest and an individual wanted on warrants.

“Police officers went to the residence but could not summon anyone to the door; all was quiet inside,” RPS stated.

“Minutes later, those officers attended to a nearby address in the 2200 block of 14th Avenue, where they located a male with a weapon.”

Police noted in the release that the following circumstances and actions are yet to be thoroughly investigated, but preliminary information indicates the weapon was discharged and the man fell to the floor.

“There were two police officers at the scene when this occurred, but it is believed there was no physical contact between police and the suspect, nor did the officers discharge their firearms,” RPS stated.

“The officers requested EMS and other units. EMS confirmed the male subject was deceased. Police confirmed the safety of other residents of the building and secured the scene.”

Police determined that the deceased person was the man identified as the unwanted guest in the earlier call for service in the 2200 block of Smith Street.

RPS will not be releasing the name of the deceased man at this time. The RPS contacted Saskatchewan Justice to advise them of this incident.