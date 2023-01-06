Knives, bear spray seized from man caught smoking on Winnipeg Transit bus

Weapons including a can of bear spray were seized from a man who police say was kicked off a bus for smoking and brandishing a knife Thursday night.
Police were called about the suspect “causing trouble, smoking and holding a knife” on a city bus that had stopped near the corner of Portage Avenue and Kennedy Street around 10 p.m.
A second caller warned police they’d seen the man take two knives out of a backpack and conceal one in his waistband and the other near one of his socks.
Officers found the man walking north on Kennedy Street from Portage Avenue.
They say the man was “uncooperative” with the officers, who used a stun gun on him after they say he reached toward the knife allegedly hidden near his sock.
The suspect was arrested and police say officers seized two knives, including a hunting knife, and a can of bear spray.
A 19-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with three counts of possession of a weapon and six counts of failing to comply with a release order.
The accused remains in police custody.
