Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Knives, bear spray seized from man caught smoking on Winnipeg Transit bus

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 1:41 pm
A 19-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with three counts of possession of a weapon after police say he was kicked off a city bus for smoking and holding a knife Thursday. View image in full screen
A 19-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with three counts of possession of a weapon after police say he was kicked off a city bus for smoking and holding a knife Thursday. Handout/WPS

Weapons including a can of bear spray were seized from a man who police say was kicked off a bus for smoking and brandishing a knife Thursday night.

Police were called about the suspect “causing trouble, smoking and holding a knife” on a city bus that had stopped near the corner of Portage Avenue and Kennedy Street around 10 p.m.

Read more: Assaults, safety concerns lead to bus driver shortage, says Winnipeg transit union

Read next: Canadians in Mexico advised to take shelter as cartel violence breaks out in streets

A second caller warned police they’d seen the man take two knives out of a backpack and conceal one in his waistband and the other near one of his socks.

Officers found the man walking north on Kennedy Street from Portage Avenue.

Click to play video: 'Spitting, yelling, throwing syringes: Two people arrested after Winnipeg Transit assaults'
Spitting, yelling, throwing syringes: Two people arrested after Winnipeg Transit assaults

They say the man was “uncooperative” with the officers, who used a stun gun on him after they say he reached toward the knife allegedly hidden near his sock.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was arrested and police say officers seized two knives, including a hunting knife, and a can of bear spray.

Read more: Winnipeg bus driver safely escapes via window from knife-wielding passenger

Read next: 2 men accidentally set themselves on fire trying to torch immigration centre

A 19-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with three counts of possession of a weapon and six counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused remains in police custody.

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceBear SprayKnivesWeapons Seizedwinnipeg transit winnipeg bus
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers