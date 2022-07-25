Winnipeg bus driver safely escapes via window from knife-wielding passenger

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg Transit operator had to escape out the driver’s side window of a city bus Sunday evening while being threatened by a knife-wielding passenger.

Police said the incident took place around 7 p.m. near Portage Avenue and Camden Place, near the Wolseley neighbourhood, when a woman boarded the eastbound bus and caused a disturbance.

The driver stopped the bus and asked her to leave, police said, at which point she pulled out a knife and tried to stab the driver around the plastic safety barrier.

According to police, the driver ordered all passengers to exit the bus before escaping out the window.

The woman took off on foot but was arrested by police with the help of a conducted energy weapon. Police said they found a second knife in her possession as well.

The suspect, 41, is in custody and has been charged with two counts of weapon possession, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.