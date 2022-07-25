Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg bus driver safely escapes via window from knife-wielding passenger

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 12:47 pm
A Winnipeg Transit bus. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Transit bus. Randall Paull/Global News

A Winnipeg Transit operator had to escape out the driver’s side window of a city bus Sunday evening while being threatened by a knife-wielding passenger.

Police said the incident took place around 7 p.m. near Portage Avenue and Camden Place, near the Wolseley neighbourhood, when a woman boarded the eastbound bus and caused a disturbance.

The driver stopped the bus and asked her to leave, police said, at which point she pulled out a knife and tried to stab the driver around the plastic safety barrier.

According to police, the driver ordered all passengers to exit the bus before escaping out the window.

Read more: Winnipeg police bust suspect in transit assault on senior

The woman took off on foot but was arrested by police with the help of a conducted energy weapon. Police said they found a second knife in her possession as well.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, 41, is in custody and has been charged with two counts of weapon possession, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man, 19, charged in stabbing at grad bush party, police say' Winnipeg man, 19, charged in stabbing at grad bush party, police say
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagPublic Transit tagWeapons tagKnife tagWinnipeg Transit tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg stabbing tagWinnipeg bus tagtransit crime tagAttempted Stabbing tagbus passenger with knife tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers