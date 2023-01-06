Flights cancelled between Mazatlán and Vancouver as cartel violence continues

Send this page to someone via email

Flights have been cancelled Friday between Mazatlán and Vancouver as the civil unrest in Sinaloa state, Mexico, continues.

WestJet confirmed to Global News that flights WS2042 (Vancouver to Mazatlán) and WS2043 (Mazatlán to Vancouver) have been cancelled.

“As the situation continues to evolve, we will make operational changes in the name of safety as necessary. We advise all guests currently in the region to follow all response instructions provided by local authorities,” WestJet said in a statement.

Sunwing has delayed one flight to Mazatlán Friday and the other is still showing as scheduled.

Global News has reached out to Sunwing for more details on flights.

Many British Columbians remain in Mazatlán Friday, unsure of when they will be able to get home.

Violence broke out in the state Thursday after police arrested alleged drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, a son of jailed Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Much of the violence appears focused in the city of Culiacan, where airline Aeromexico said one of its passenger planes was struck by a bullet during the fighting.

However three airports, including the one in Mazatlán, have been closed and Canada has issued a travel advisory for the entire state.