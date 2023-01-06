Driver arrested in fatal hit and run on Indian Road in Norfolk County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made following a hit-and-run in Norfolk County, Ont., earlier this week that left a pedestrian dead.

The fatal crash took place just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near Indian Road at Concession 2 Townsend, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved in the crash failed to remain at the scene, according to police.

Later that day, police released a description of the vehicle they believed to be involved and asked members of the public to be on the lookout for a white-coloured Volkswagen Atlas SUV with extensive damage to its front end.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Friday, police said the driver believed to be involved in the crash had been arrested.

Police said officers carried out a search warrant at an address on David Street in Hagersville, which is about a 40-minute drive southwest of Hamilton.

One person was taken into custody without incident and a motor vehicle was seized.

Jermaine O’Raine Syblis, 39, of Haldimand County has been charged with failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.

He’s set to appear in a Simcoe courthouse Friday afternoon.