Crime

Peterborough driver charged with impaired after fleeing Lansdowne Street East crash

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 12:22 pm
A vehicle struck a pedestrian traffic signal along Lansdowne Street East in Peterborough on Jan. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
A vehicle struck a pedestrian traffic signal along Lansdowne Street East in Peterborough on Jan. 4, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A Peterborough man faces impaired driving and other charges following an investigation into a crash in the city’s east end on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 7 p.m., officers received calls from concerned residents about a possible impaired driver in the area of Lansdowne Street East and Willowcreek Boulevard.

Read more: Peterborough police say pickup truck fled crash on Lansdowne Street East

Police say officers learned a speeding pickup truck had been spotted driving erratically and had struck poles, traffic signs on Lansdowne and a building and a parked vehicle at nearby Foxmeadow Road just north of Lansdowne Street.

Police found the heavily damaged vehicle in the driveway of a residence on Foxmeadow Road. The driver was located in the home. Officers say the driver showed signs of impairment and took him into custody.

A 49-year-old Peterborough man was charged with two counts each of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop after an accident.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 24, police said Friday morning.

