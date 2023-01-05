SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Water blessing ceremony held in Montreal in solidarity with people of Ukraine

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 5:45 pm
A procession from the Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel is heading to the Clock Tower for a water blessing ceremony held in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A procession from the Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel is heading to the Clock Tower for a water blessing ceremony held in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Gloria Henriquez/Global News

A public water blessing ceremony was held Thursday on the shores of the St. Lawrence River at the Clock Tower in the Old Port of Montreal.

The ceremony was conducted by Ukrainian Bishop Bryan J. Bayda, eparch of the Eparchy of Toronto and Eastern Canada, to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine rejects Russia’s call for Orthodox Christmas ceasefire as ‘propaganda’

The water blessing is an important part of Eastern Christian traditions. It centres around the Feast of Theophany — or the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River — which is celebrated every year on Jan. 6.

“Christians celebrate not only that Jesus was baptized but through that event, all of creation … is sanctified,” explained Pascal Bastien, foundation president of the Institute of Eastern Christian Studies.

Water collected from the St. Lawrence River is being blessed, according to Eastern Christian tradition. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Water collected from the St. Lawrence River is being blessed, according to Eastern Christian tradition. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Gloria Henriquez/Global News

This year’s ceremony took on a special significance as war rages on in Ukraine.

“The importance of solidarity at a time when Ukrainians are at such a difficult time in their history is obviously jumping to our faces and the importance of peace is unfortunately heightened by the presence of war,” Bastien said.

Read more: Russia planning new mobilization to ‘turn tide of war,’ Ukraine says

With winter well underway, many parts of the country are without electricity following attacks on utility infrastructures, in a struggle nearing the one-year mark in February.

“The beautiful paradox of this liturgy is that this is a liturgy that is always celebrated outside where we are always cold when we pray it,” Bastien said. “It’s an opportunity at least for this time of procession and liturgy outside to be ourselves cold again in solidarity with Ukrainians who unfortunately are cold against their will.”

Read more: After deadly Ukrainian strike, Russia preparing to step up drone attacks, Zelenskyy says

Dr. Adriana Bara, national director of the Catholic Near East Welfare Association in Canada, said the show of support makes a difference as it sustains hope.

“They know that many people around the world are with them and they are encouraged,” she said of those who remain in the war-torn country.

‘Everything is destroyed’: Life in a Ukrainian frontline village from Zaporizhzhia region

About two dozen people attended the ceremony, where Bayda blessed the water with a candle first, then with his breath and finally with a cross.

Organizers believe this is likely the first Great Water Blessing of the St. Lawrence.

— with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez

