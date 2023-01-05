Menu

Crime

Family of Montreal man killed while unlawfully jailed wants systemic racism inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2023 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec to investigate death of inmate who was illegally detained'
Quebec to investigate death of inmate who was illegally detained
Many are feeling anger and sadness as they try to understand how a 21-year-old man died following an altercation at a Montreal detention centre while he was illegally imprisoned. Quebec's Public Security Ministry has launched an internal probe looking into the young man's death. Meanwhile community members are remembering the late Nicous D'Andre Spring as kind and gentle. Global's Dan Spector has the story.

The family of a man who died after an altercation with guards at a Montreal jail while he was being unlawfully detained is demanding an inquiry.

Nicous D’Andre Spring, 21, died after being fitted with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed twice by jail guards the day after he should have been released from detention at the Bordeaux jail.

The Red Coalition, a non-profit organization assisting Spring’s family, says it will file a complaint with the Quebec ombudsman on the family’s behalf and ask the office to launch an investigation into systemic racism in the jail system.

Read more: Inquiry demanded into Montreal jail death after guards used pepper spray, spit hood

Spring’s sister, Sarafina Dennie, says her brother needed mental health support but was treated by jail guards like a “rabid animal.”

Dennie says she’s committed to fighting for justice for her brother and to ensure that what happened to him doesn’t occur to someone else.

Quebec’s Public Security Department has described Spring’s detention as “illegal” because he was ordered by a judge to be released on Dec. 23 but was still behind bars the next day when he suffered injuries leading to his death.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

