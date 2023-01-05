How to explore a plant-based diet in Lethbridge in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

A lifestyle choice that has grown in recent years is marked not by addition, but by subtraction.

Google Trends data shows a significant spike in interest in veganism since 2004 and according to Veganuary.com, 629,000 people around the world signed up to the movement during its 2022 campaign to go vegan in January.

Choosing plant-based options can mean different things to different people: some vegans eliminate all animal products in their diet and in everyday life — down to the clothes they wear — while others choose to substitute some animal products while still consuming others.

Their reasons for going vegan can also differ, whether it be for animal welfare, health or environmental sustainability.

What to know about eating vegan

“We know that the fibre that’s found in plant-based products is really beneficial for the gut, for the microbiome, and then we get a lot of micronutrients: vitamin A, vitamin E,” explained Jillian Hallworth.

Hallworth, an instructor at Lethbridge College, specializes in biology and nutrition. She said plant-based diets can be suitable for certain people when done right, which includes replacing the nutrients when removing meat or dairy from your diet.

“There’s no risk for us to eat more fruits and vegetables or whole grains, but when we do cut out entire food groups — particularly if we’re eliminating animal products without planning a plant-based diet — we do increase risk for deficiencies for things like vitamin B12 or vitamin D,” she said.

“Ideally we’ll like to see lentils, pulses, beans… rather than manufactured plant-based foods.”

When it comes to a vegan diet, should cost be a worry? Hallworth believes it can certainly be economical in comparison to animal products.

“Keeping it simple: frozen fruits, frozen vegetables, canned goods can certainly make eating plant-based more cost-effective.”

Paul Carmen, who has been vegan for eight years, said his grocery bill was cut in half when he ditched animal products.

Long-term veganism working for some

Carmen, who described himself as a vegan fitness athlete, began eating vegan out of curiosity.

Now, he’s planning on doing it for the rest of his life.

“I was doing meal plans for people as a personal trainer and I wanted to do it as an experiment, just to test it out myself,” he explained.

"I noticed that the health benefits that I got from it were immediately awesome."

Along with clearer skin, Carmen said he saw other positives that improved his lifestyle.

“My skin cleared up immediately. I could stay leaner easier. I still had no problem adding muscle.”

When looking back, Carmen believes it’s a lot easier now than when he first embarked on the diet to transition to veganism.

“There’s a lot more alternatives out there and anyone can do it,” he said.

Stepping away from a strictly plant-based diet

When she was in high school, one of Demi Zalesak’s friends decided to go vegan. After doing a school research project into the diet, she started a journey to follow suit.

It began with being a vegetarian for around four years. She cites one of her main reasons for doing so was sustainability.

“My mom also decided to go vegetarian, so I had a lot of support to try and explore new things, which was really awesome,” she added.

She then set a goal for herself to try veganism for six months, something that also helped her with a lactose allergy discovered later in life.

“It was a challenge a little bit. There’s some certain foods you miss at first and then after a while I was like ‘No, I love this’,” Zalesak said.

"It actually really pushed me to try to become more creative with cooking."

Now, Zalesak said she eats plant-based whenever possible, but occasionally consumes eggs, meat, ice cream and other animal products.

It’s a way to broaden her horizons.

“As a child I was a little picky. I didn’t eat a tonne of food so now as an adult I’m retrying some of those food,” she admitted.

Options in Lethbridge and how to start

Without a ton of vegan options at restaurants in the city, Zalesak said it was sometimes difficult eating out with friends.

Melanie Parker, owner of coffee shop and bakery Arise, opened her storefront in downtown Lethbridge in 2022 for that exact reason.

It started with making vegan donuts at home.

“I did that for about six months or so, and I had great feedback,” she said. “Arise was born from there.”

Along with staples like oat milk cappuccinos and cinnamon buns, Parker also keeps ready-to-heat meals for purchase.

“If anybody locally is looking to try out veganism for a month or longer… we do have vegan options, freezer meals, that are just quick stick in your oven.”

If veganism or anything similar to it is on your new year’s resolutions list, Hallworth’s advice is to dip your toes into the water instead of just jumping in.

“Start small,” Hallworth said.

“Try incorporating lentils. If that’s not something that you typically consume, or try tofu or tempeh, or just trying to get vegetables in at more meals would be my top suggestion.”

Zalesak encouraged everyone to try going vegan at least once.

“It’s something that everybody should maybe try even just a little bit,” Zalesak add.