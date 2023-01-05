Menu

Environment

Conservation authority warns of potential flooding in Crowe Valley watershed

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 12:29 pm
A flood outlook statement has been issued from the Crowe River watershed in central Ontario. View image in full screen
A flood outlook statement has been issued from the Crowe River watershed in central Ontario. Crowe Valley Conservation Authority/file

A flood outlook statement has been issued for the Crowe Valley watershed in central Ontario, east of Peterborough.

On Thursday morning, the Crowe Valley Conservation Authority said water levels and flows continue to rise in waterbodies throughout the watershed due to significant rainfall and snow melt over the past 24 hours.

Read more: Kingston, Ont.-area conservation authority extends water statement

As a result, the authority issued a flood outlook statement for the entire watershed which includes the Crowe River, Beaver Creek and North River and a number of lakes. The statement means there is potential for flooding based on weather forecasts for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.

The conservation authority’s jurisdiction includes portions of the municipalities of Trent Hills, Marmora and Lake, and townships of Stirling-Rawdon, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen, North Kawartha, Wollaston, Limerick, Tudor and Cashel, Faraday and Highlands East.

“Once again, municipalities, emergency services and individuals in flood prone areas should be prepared to take the necessary steps to initiate steps to fight potential flooding,” the authority said in the statement. “The Crowe River, Beaver Creek and North River continue to rise along with all of the monitored lakes in the watershed.”

The CVCA is also advising parents to inform children of the hazards along waterbodies and to ensure they stay away during the period of higher-than-normal water levels and flows. Residents living along waterbodies also need to be cognizant of rising water levels.

“Smaller tributaries such as streams, creeks and ditches with fast flowing water must be avoided to eliminate exposure to hazardous conditions,” the authority said. “Flows around dams and hydro generation plants have increased substantially and the ice thinning could be severe for a considerable distance from the dam.”

The CVC also advises avoiding ice on lakes that was used recreationally or walked on only days ago. The ice will begin to wear away and may not be safe.

The flood outlook statement will remain in effect until conditions warrant, the authority said.

Any resident with flooding concerns is asked to contact CVCA general manager Tim Pidduck or water resources supervisor Neil McConkey at 613-472-3137.

Click to play video: 'Lower Trent Conservation Authority warning season flooding'
Lower Trent Conservation Authority warning season flooding
FloodingMarmoraBeaver CreekCentral OntarioFlood Outlookice meltCrowe RiverNorth RiverCrowe ValleyCrowe Valley Conservation AuthorityCrowe Valley watershed
