Crime

One sent to hospital after stabbing at New Westminster’s Columbia SkyTrain Station

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 10:26 am
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
One person was reportedly stabbed Wednesday evening at Columbia Station. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

One person was sent to hospital and one person was arrested after a stabbing at a New Westminster SkyTrain station Wednesday night, according to police.

“Metro Vancouver Transit police officers responded to reports of a fight on board a train at Columbia Station,” said Const. Amanda Steed.

“When officers arrived, they discovered one person suffering from apparent stab wounds.”

Read more: ‘Gut-wrenching’: Coroner’s report reveals B.C. mother of 2 fatally stabbed, found in shallow grave

Details are limited at this time and events leading up to the reported fight and subsequent stabbing are unclear as police say investigators are in the early stages of the investigation.

The file has now been taken over by New Westminster Police Department.

Click to play video: 'IHIT provides update on Wednesday’s targeted incident in Mission'
IHIT provides update on Wednesday’s targeted incident in Mission
