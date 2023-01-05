One sent to hospital after stabbing at New Westminster’s Columbia SkyTrain Station

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person was sent to hospital and one person was arrested after a stabbing at a New Westminster SkyTrain station Wednesday night, according to police.

“Metro Vancouver Transit police officers responded to reports of a fight on board a train at Columbia Station,” said Const. Amanda Steed.

“When officers arrived, they discovered one person suffering from apparent stab wounds.”

Details are limited at this time and events leading up to the reported fight and subsequent stabbing are unclear as police say investigators are in the early stages of the investigation.

The file has now been taken over by New Westminster Police Department.