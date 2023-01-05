Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Jan. 5

See more sharing options

Kindergarten open houses at Saskatoon Public Schools, dealing with flight delays and cancellations in Travel Tips, and Miss Bandit seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Jan. 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Kindergarten open houses at Saskatoon Public Schools

Parents wondering where to send their children for kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year will be able to attend open houses in the coming weeks.

Saskatoon Public Schools is encouraging families to attend one of the multiple open houses to see what programs are being offered.

Brunskill School principal Dean Swan has more details on the open houses in Family Matters.

3:10 Kindergarten open houses at Saskatoon Public Schools

Dealing with flight delays and cancellations in Travel Tips

Barb Crowe with Ixtapa Travel says many factors were causing delays and cancellations during the busiest time of year for air travel.

Inclement weather was causing cancellations for all airlines and additional factors led Sunwing to cancel all flights out of Saskatchewan until Feb. 4.

The next busy travel time is the February break, and Crowe has tips for what travellers need to do to prepare for future travel.

3:58 Dealing with flight delays and cancellations in Travel Tips

Miss Bandit seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Miss Bandit is a four-month-old puppy in need of a new home.

Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue has details on the best type of home for Miss Bandit.

Archibald also has details on upcoming events at the Saskatoon shelter.

4:04 Miss Bandit seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 5

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 5.

