Pedestrians sent to hospital in 2 separate Hamilton collisions

Police say two pedestrians were struck by vehicles in separate Hamilton collisions, an hour apart, on Wednesday.
The first of the incidents happened after 5:30 p.m. when a 55-year-old man was hit crossing Barton Street East, a short distance from Sherman Avenue North.
“The motor vehicle was driven by a 52-year-old female, who remained on scene and was cooperative with … investigators,” a Hamilton police spokesperson said in a release.
“The pedestrian was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.”
Read more: Teen suspect in central Hamilton murder of Danielle Strauss arrested at Pearson airport
Another man was sent to hospital early Wednesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle on Stoney Creek Mountain.
-
Jordan Peterson says Ontario psychologist licence may be suspended over public statements
-
XBB1.5: Here’s what we know about the ‘most transmissible’ COVID strain yet
Police say the 38-year-old was struck when he attempted to cross Rymal Road East and Upper Centennial Parkway around 6 p.m.
Authorities closed a portion of Rymal at Whitedeer Road for a period of time for an investigation.
The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, but he did suffer a head injury and was transported to hospital in serious condition.
That driver also stayed at the scene, police say.
Both incidents are under investigation and no charges have been revealed.
Comments