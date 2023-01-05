Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrians sent to hospital in 2 separate Hamilton collisions

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 4:22 pm
Hamilton police say pedestrians were hit in two unrelated incidents on the Mountain and lower city on Jan. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say pedestrians were hit in two unrelated incidents on the Mountain and lower city on Jan. 4, 2023. Global News

Police say two pedestrians were struck by vehicles in separate Hamilton collisions, an hour apart, on Wednesday.

The first of the incidents happened after 5:30 p.m. when a 55-year-old man was hit crossing Barton Street East, a short distance from Sherman Avenue North.

“The motor vehicle was driven by a 52-year-old female, who remained on scene and was cooperative with … investigators,” a Hamilton police spokesperson said in a release.

“The pedestrian was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.”

Read more: Teen suspect in central Hamilton murder of Danielle Strauss arrested at Pearson airport

Another man was sent to hospital early Wednesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle on Stoney Creek Mountain.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the 38-year-old was struck when he attempted to cross Rymal Road East and Upper Centennial Parkway around 6 p.m.

Authorities closed a portion of Rymal at Whitedeer Road for a period of time for an investigation.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, but he did suffer a head injury and was transported to hospital in serious condition.

That driver also stayed at the scene, police say.

Both incidents are under investigation and no charges have been revealed.

Click to play video: '‘He made you want to be a better person’: Funeral held for Ontario police officer Greg Pierzchala'
‘He made you want to be a better person’: Funeral held for Ontario police officer Greg Pierzchala

 

Hamilton PoliceHamilton newspedestrian hitStoney CreekMotor Vehicle CollisionMVCrymal roadUpper Centennial Parkway
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers