Pedestrians sent to hospital in 2 separate Hamilton collisions

Police say two pedestrians were struck by vehicles in separate Hamilton collisions, an hour apart, on Wednesday.

The first of the incidents happened after 5:30 p.m. when a 55-year-old man was hit crossing Barton Street East, a short distance from Sherman Avenue North.

“The motor vehicle was driven by a 52-year-old female, who remained on scene and was cooperative with … investigators,” a Hamilton police spokesperson said in a release.

“The pedestrian was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.”

Another man was sent to hospital early Wednesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle on Stoney Creek Mountain.

Police say the 38-year-old was struck when he attempted to cross Rymal Road East and Upper Centennial Parkway around 6 p.m.

Authorities closed a portion of Rymal at Whitedeer Road for a period of time for an investigation.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, but he did suffer a head injury and was transported to hospital in serious condition.

That driver also stayed at the scene, police say.

Both incidents are under investigation and no charges have been revealed.