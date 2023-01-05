Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Negative COVID-19 test rule for Chinese flights takes effect in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2023 6:39 am
Click to play video: 'Rising concern about Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions on flights from China'
Rising concern about Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions on flights from China
WATCH: Rising concern about Canada's COVID-19 restrictions on flights from China

Airline passengers leaving China, Hong Kong and Macau will have to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test when they enter Canada starting Thursday.

The Canadian government announced last week that the travellers would need a negative test administered within 48 hours of their departure as cases soar in China.

Read more: Concerns about effectiveness, racism as Canada prepares to test travellers from China for COVID-19

Other countries, including the United States and several European nations, imposed similar rules despite protest from China.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized the change in requirements this week, saying some countries were attempting to manipulate COVID measures for political purposes and it would take countermeasures.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Penny Tao, who arrived in Vancouver on a flight from Hong Kong Wednesday, says she moved up her flight to avoid testing ahead of a busy Chinese New Year schedule later this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Jiayuan Jin, a University of B.C. student, will be among the first arrivals under the new testing rules when her flight lands on Saturday, and says she supports the new strategy, especially because testing booths are numerous in China and results are available within 10 hours.

Click to play video: 'China condemns ‘discriminatory practices’ as more countries enforce traveller COVID curbs'
China condemns ‘discriminatory practices’ as more countries enforce traveller COVID curbs
COVIDcovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaChinaCanadaCanada NewsCOVID travelchina covidcovid chinaCanada Border Rulescanada covid rulescanada china travel ruleschina covid testing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers