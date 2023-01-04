Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada defeats U.S. 6-2 in world juniors, advances to gold medal game

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2023 9:48 pm
Click to play video: 'World juniors an unforgettable experience: Halifax fans'
World juniors an unforgettable experience: Halifax fans
The quarter finals of the World Junior Hockey Championships have begun in the Maritimes, and so far the tournament has appeared to be a big success. Hockey Canada says proceeds from 50/50 sales, now topping $1 million dollars will go toward making hockey safer and more inclusive in Canada. As Callum Smith reports, for fans, it's been an unforgettable experience.

 

Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship.

Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.

Joshua Roy had two goals, including one into the empty net, and two assists for Canada, while Connor Bedard and Logan Stankoven each scored once and set up another. Brandt Clarke had the other goal, while Fantilli added an assist for a two-point night.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Resale tickets for Canada-U.S. world junior semifinal as high as $6,300 each

Czechia beat Sweden 2-1 in a thrilling overtime to also qualify for Thursday’s final.

Story continues below advertisement

Logan Cooley and Kenny Connors replied for the Americans, who will play the Swedes for bronze. Trey Augustine stopped 31 shots for the U.S.

Canada, which advanced to face the Americans thanks to Bedard’s incredible individual effort in a dramatic overtime victory against the Slovaks in the quarterfinals, dropped a 5-2 decision to Czechia in an embarrassing tournament opener.

 

 

HockeyWorld Junior Hockey ChampionshipGold MedalWorld Junior HockeyCanada hockeyCanada world junior hockeyworld junior hockey canada vs usa
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers