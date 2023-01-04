Canada defeats U.S. 6-2 in world juniors, advances to gold medal game

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship.

Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.

Joshua Roy had two goals, including one into the empty net, and two assists for Canada, while Connor Bedard and Logan Stankoven each scored once and set up another. Brandt Clarke had the other goal, while Fantilli added an assist for a two-point night.

Czechia beat Sweden 2-1 in a thrilling overtime to also qualify for Thursday’s final.

Logan Cooley and Kenny Connors replied for the Americans, who will play the Swedes for bronze. Trey Augustine stopped 31 shots for the U.S.

Canada, which advanced to face the Americans thanks to Bedard’s incredible individual effort in a dramatic overtime victory against the Slovaks in the quarterfinals, dropped a 5-2 decision to Czechia in an embarrassing tournament opener.