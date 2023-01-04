Scott Fraser takes over as Kingston, Ont.’s acting chief of police

Send this page to someone via email

After almost four decades in policing, Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely is calling it a career.

Mayor Bryan Paterson says McNeely has been a pleasure to work with, hilighting a number of challenges like the pandemic, unsanctioned street parties and the ever-changing roles police officers have to take on.

“I think she did an exceptional job, reaching out to marginalized communities, helping to build relationships with police and really grasping some real changes in policing,” Paterson said.

Scott Fraser is taking over as acting police chief for the next year while the hiring process for a new police chief gets underway.

Fraser was the Brockville chief of police before coming to Kingston as deputy chief in 2021. Fraser says he supports expanding what started out as pilot project to have mental health professionals available to help officers. That service currently operates 17 hours a day in Kingston, Fraser said.

“Our hope is to try and cover off the whole 24-hour period so we do our best in doing that and that’s how we’re rolling that whole project forward,” Fraser said.

The Limestone City also saw six murders in 2022, including a double homicide. Fraser says violent crime is a growing trend that will require a collaborative effort to address.

“This is where we need the justice system to really, you know, step up and … we have to work as a team here,” he said.

“We all play an important part of it.”

That collaborative approach also applies to the illicit drug trade, Fraser said.

“The fentanyl drug trade similar,” he said. “That’s obviously a huge issue in every community leading to a lot of deaths and unnecessary deaths.”

And as far as becoming Kingston’s top cop on a permanent basis, he said, “Obviously, there’ll be a process and due diligence, and you know what? If I’m selected as the best candidate moving forward, that’s something I’d be proud to do.”

Either way, Fraser says job one is making sure it is a seamless transition for whomever takes over as Kingston’s next chief of police.