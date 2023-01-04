Menu

Crime

Fatal West End apartment fire considered homicide: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 2:22 pm
Winnipeg police on-scene at a Sargent Avenue apartment fire Tuesday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police on-scene at a Sargent Avenue apartment fire Tuesday. Global News / Rudi Pawlychyn

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 23-year-old woman after a Tuesday morning apartment fire.

Police said the woman, who has been identified as Star Alicia Thomas, was taken to hospital by paramedics after the Sargent Avenue blaze. She later died.

Read more: 1 critically injured, building to be demolished after crews called to 3 fires Tuesday morning

Anyone with information about Thomas or the fire can call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'One critically injured after Sargent Avenue fire'
One critically injured after Sargent Avenue fire

 

FireHomicideWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg fireApartment FireWinnipeg homicide
