Fatal West End apartment fire considered homicide: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 23-year-old woman after a Tuesday morning apartment fire.

Police said the woman, who has been identified as Star Alicia Thomas, was taken to hospital by paramedics after the Sargent Avenue blaze. She later died.

Anyone with information about Thomas or the fire can call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:19 One critically injured after Sargent Avenue fire