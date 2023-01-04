Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Fog advisory in place for much of southern Manitoba on Wednesday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 2:16 pm
Environment Canada issued a fog advisory Wednesday for much of southern Manitoba including Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Environment Canada issued a fog advisory Wednesday for much of southern Manitoba including Winnipeg. Global News

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory Wednesday for much of southern Manitoba including Winnipeg.

Some areas of Winnipeg experienced heavy fog patches and near-zero visibility in the morning but it has since lifted.

However, experts say the fog is likely to redevelop Wednesday night.

Dan Fulton, Environment Canada Meteorologist, tells 680 CJOB the advisory was issued due to the density and size of the fog area.

Read more: Manitoba climate change and weather year in review

“Any day could have pretty dense fog but if it’s a small patch, you’re not going to issue an advisory for it. But this looked pretty widespread as it was coming stretching right from the international border well into the interlake.”

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Experts advise people to slow down while driving, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.

Click to play video: '‘It’s beautiful’: Hoar frost covers southern Manitoba'
‘It’s beautiful’: Hoar frost covers southern Manitoba
ManitobawinnipegWeatherFogFog AdvisorySouthern Manitobaenviorment canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers