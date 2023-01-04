Fog advisory in place for much of southern Manitoba on Wednesday

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory Wednesday for much of southern Manitoba including Winnipeg.
Some areas of Winnipeg experienced heavy fog patches and near-zero visibility in the morning but it has since lifted.
However, experts say the fog is likely to redevelop Wednesday night.
Dan Fulton, Environment Canada Meteorologist, tells 680 CJOB the advisory was issued due to the density and size of the fog area.
“Any day could have pretty dense fog but if it’s a small patch, you’re not going to issue an advisory for it. But this looked pretty widespread as it was coming stretching right from the international border well into the interlake.”
Experts advise people to slow down while driving, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.
