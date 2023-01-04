Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in break-in, stabbing at south London, Ont. home: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 4, 2023 11:25 am
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Charges have been laid against a 41-year-old London, Ont., man in connection with a break and enter and stabbing Tuesday that sent one person to hospital in serious condition.

Police say they were contacted around 11:10 a.m. by a resident in the 0-100 block of Paddington Avenue, who told police that a man had broken into their home and stabbed them.

Read more: Person seriously injured after being stabbed in south London, Ont. break and enter, police say

A 38-year-old man was located with serious injuries and was transported to hospital, police said. On Wednesday, police described his injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Officers conducted a search of the area and located a suspect, later charging him with one count each of assault with a weapon, and break and enter with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused, a 41-year-old London man, is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

StabbingLondon PoliceBreak And EnterLondon Police ServiceLondon crimeassault with a weaponLondon Ontario crimeOntario crimesouth londonPaddington Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers