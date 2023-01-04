Man charged in break-in, stabbing at south London, Ont. home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid against a 41-year-old London, Ont., man in connection with a break and enter and stabbing Tuesday that sent one person to hospital in serious condition.

Police say they were contacted around 11:10 a.m. by a resident in the 0-100 block of Paddington Avenue, who told police that a man had broken into their home and stabbed them.

A 38-year-old man was located with serious injuries and was transported to hospital, police said. On Wednesday, police described his injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

Officers conducted a search of the area and located a suspect, later charging him with one count each of assault with a weapon, and break and enter with intent.

The accused, a 41-year-old London man, is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.