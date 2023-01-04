Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after woman hospitalized with serious injuries on Montreal’s south shore

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 10:20 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Montreal: January 3'
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: January 3
The January 3, 2023 edition of Global News at 5:30 on Global Montreal.

A man in his 40s was arrested after a young woman was hospitalized following an assault on Montreal’s south shore late Tuesday.

Longueuil police say they were called to the scene on Sacré-Coeur Street around 8:30 p.m., where the woman in her 20s was found injured inside an apartment.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but police say her life is not in danger.

Trending Now
Trending Now

READ MORE: Quebec checkpoints aim to raise awareness about domestic violence

The man was arrested not far from the scene. Investigators are expected to question him Wednesday.

Police are treating the incident as a case of domestic violence.

with files from Global’s Julie Turcotte

Advertisement
Domestic ViolenceLongueuilLongueuil PoliceMontreal south shoreLongueuil police investigationLongueuil assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers