Man arrested after woman hospitalized with serious injuries on Montreal’s south shore

A man in his 40s was arrested after a young woman was hospitalized following an assault on Montreal’s south shore late Tuesday.

Longueuil police say they were called to the scene on Sacré-Coeur Street around 8:30 p.m., where the woman in her 20s was found injured inside an apartment.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but police say her life is not in danger.

The man was arrested not far from the scene. Investigators are expected to question him Wednesday.

Police are treating the incident as a case of domestic violence.

— with files from Global’s Julie Turcotte