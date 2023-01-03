Police investigate shooting in Calgary parking lot that sent man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting in the city’s northwest on Tuesday night that sent a man to hospital.

Police said officers were called to the 4100-block of University Avenue N.W. just before 7:30 p.m. They said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and that the shooting occurred in a parking lot at the scene.

The victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. Police did not say if they have a suspect or suspects in the shooting but noted investigators believe the shooting was not random.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police said officers were in the process of gathering security video that could help with their investigation.