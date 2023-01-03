Menu

Crime

Police investigate shooting in Calgary parking lot that sent man to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 11:00 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting in the city’s northwest on Tuesday night that sent a man to hospital.

Police said officers were called to the 4100-block of University Avenue N.W. just before 7:30 p.m. They said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and that the shooting occurred in a parking lot at the scene.

The victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. Police did not say if they have a suspect or suspects in the shooting but noted investigators believe the shooting was not random.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police said officers were in the process of gathering security video that could help with their investigation.

