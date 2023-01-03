RCMP release identity of victim fatally stabbed in Penticton, B.C. parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

The identity of a South Okanagan murder victim has been released.

On Tuesday, Penticton RCMP announced that Tejindar Singh Randhawa, 61, was the person who was fatally stabbed in a parking lot on Dec. 17.

Police announced that, with support from the victim’s family, they were releasing his name to help advance their homicide investigation.

“As previously stated, our investigation is progressing, and we’re confident in reassuring the public they’re not at risk,” said Const. James Grandy.

The stabbing happened in a parking lot on Martin Street, around 5 p.m., with police calling it a busy area of downtown Penticton.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Randhawa, a Penticton resident, was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a man, who then stabbed him multiple times.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Randhawa was taken to hospital, with police saying he was expected to survive. However, his condition changed, and he died from his injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.