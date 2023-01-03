Menu

Crime

RCMP release identity of victim fatally stabbed in Penticton, B.C. parking lot

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 8:54 pm
Police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a man, who then stabbed him multiple times. View image in full screen
Police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a man, who then stabbed him multiple times. Global News

The identity of a South Okanagan murder victim has been released.

On Tuesday, Penticton RCMP announced that Tejindar Singh Randhawa, 61, was the person who was fatally stabbed in a parking lot on Dec. 17.

Read more: Person stabbed in targeted attack at Penticton parking lot: Police

Police announced that, with support from the victim’s family, they were releasing his name to help advance their homicide investigation.

“As previously stated, our investigation is progressing, and we’re confident in reassuring the public they’re not at risk,” said Const. James Grandy.

The stabbing happened in a parking lot on Martin Street, around 5 p.m., with police calling it a busy area of downtown Penticton.

Read more: Parking lot stabbing now a homicide investigation: Penticton RCMP

Police say Randhawa, a Penticton resident, was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a man, who then stabbed him multiple times.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Randhawa was taken to hospital, with police saying he was expected to survive. However, his condition changed, and he died from his injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

