Police investigate report of explosive device in south Lethbridge

An investigation is ongoing after the Lethbridge Police Service found a report of an explosive device located in south Lethbridge to be unfounded.

At around noon Tuesday afternoon, LPS responded to the 1000 block of 13 Street south after they said a moving company was called regarding an explosive device inside one of their vans.

The company was reportedly threatened with remote detonation.

Some nearby residents were evacuated while others were told to shelter in place as police blocked off public access to roads, sidewalks and alleyways.

Following a search of the parked truck, police found no explosive devices inside and ruled the threat unfounded.

Global News observed the van to belong to Goodtogo Moving & Delivery. The company declined to comment at this time.

Police vehicles and the moving van were seen leaving the area shortly after 2 p.m.

Following further investigation, a man was arrested some distance from the truck’s location at a residence along the 1600 block of Scenic Drive south.

Charges are pending and the investigation continues.