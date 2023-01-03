Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate report of explosive device in south Lethbridge

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 6:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge police investigate false explosives threat inside moving company van'
Lethbridge police investigate false explosives threat inside moving company van
Watch: On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a report of an explosive device inside a moving van. Police said the company received a call threatening remote detonation. Eloise Therien has more on how the situation unfolded, including an arrest.

An investigation is ongoing after the Lethbridge Police Service found a report of an explosive device located in south Lethbridge to be unfounded.

At around noon Tuesday afternoon, LPS responded to the 1000 block of 13 Street south after they said a moving company was called regarding an explosive device inside one of their vans.

The company was reportedly threatened with remote detonation.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge police investigate homicide of 59-year-old woman'
Lethbridge police investigate homicide of 59-year-old woman

Some nearby residents were evacuated while others were told to shelter in place as police blocked off public access to roads, sidewalks and alleyways.

Story continues below advertisement

Following a search of the parked truck, police found no explosive devices inside and ruled the threat unfounded.

Global News observed the van to belong to Goodtogo Moving & Delivery. The company declined to comment at this time.

Read more: Alberta woman who survived hostage-taking reunites with first responders

Police vehicles and the moving van were seen leaving the area shortly after 2 p.m.

Following further investigation, a man was arrested some distance from the truck’s location at a residence along the 1600 block of Scenic Drive south.

Charges are pending and the investigation continues.

Related News
InvestigationArrestLethbridge Police ServiceBomb ThreatExplosive DeviceunfoundedSouth LethbridgeMoving Truck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers