Money

Priciest properties in the Okanagan found in Kelowna, Lake Country

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 6:39 pm
2023 Property assessments to rise despite real estate slow down
BC Assessment assessor Bryan Murao explains why most property owners will see higher property value assessments in 2023, despite the cooling off of the real estate market – Dec 6, 2022

Luxury real estate in the Okanagan got a little more exclusive with the highest assessed properties seeing some significant gains in the annual BC Assessment roll.

In the Thompson Okanagan, the most expensive home can be found at 12990 Pixton Rd. in Lake Country. The nearly palatial estate is assessed at a cool $17.3 million, which is a year-over-year increase of nearly $4 million.

Next up on the list is 4358 Hobson Rd., a home known by locals as the rock house. It’s assessed at $14.6 million, which is up $600,000 from a year earlier, when it was valued at $14 million.

The most expensive homes in the Thompson Okanagan can be found in the Central Okanagan View image in full screen
The most expensive homes in the Thompson Okanagan can be found in the Central Okanagan. Courtesy: BC Assessment

In the same neighbourhood, 4364 Hobson Rd. was the third most expensive assessment, coming in at $13,541,000.

Rounding out the top five is a home at 4800 Lakeshore Rd. valued at $13.3 million and a property at 18250 Juniper Cove Rd. in Lake Country valued at $12.7 million.

The highest assessed home in the North Okanagan is at 8200 Kalavista Dr. in Coldstream, with a price of $7.5 million, and in the South Okanagan, the most expensive home is at 903 Dent St. in Summerland. It’s valued at $5.2 million.

B.C. property assessments to rise 5-15% despite cooling market

While the Central Okanagan is where the highest value properties can be found in the Thompson Okanagan, nothing in this market cracks the province’s top 100.

In fact, for B.C., the 12990 Pixton Rd. home is only the 156th most expensive, 4358 Hobson Rd. is the 297th, 4364 Hobson Rd. is the 374th, 4800 Lakeshore Rd. is the 388th and 18250 Juniper Cove Rd. is 445th.

In the rest of the Okanagan property, gains are relatively modest, with BC Assessment saying house values are up 10 to 15 per cent, while “condos and townhomes are up a bit higher.”

“Assessments are valued as of July 1, meaning everyone’s annual assessment is a reflection of what your home could have sold for around that time,” said Tracy Wall, deputy assessor for the Okanagan.

BC Assessment says if a property owner disagrees with the assessment, they can speak to an appraiser or submit a notice of complaint by Jan. 31.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

