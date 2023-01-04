Resale tickets for Canada-U.S. world junior semifinal as high as $6,300 each

Send this page to someone via email

Team Canada’s match up against the Americans at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is one of the hottest tickets in town.

The two rivals are set to face off Wednesday night in Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre in the tournament’s semifinal round.

On ticket resale site Stubhub, tickets to the game are going for between about $800 to a whooping $6,333 each — with estimated taxes and fees included.

View image in full screen Tickets for the Canada vs USA world juniors game in Halifax were listed for more than $6,000 on the morning of Jan. 4. stubhub.ca

That pales in comparison to a single ticket for the gold medal game on Thursday, which is listed at over $63,000. That ticket is in row E of section 9, and has an “unrestricted view” according to the site.

Other tickets to the gold medal game start at around $1,000.

Tickets to the other semifinal game between Czechia and Sweden are selling between $59 and nearly $3,000 on Stubhub.

Meanwhile, a Facebook group created to buy and sell tickets to the event has had a flurry of activity in recent days. However, there are also many warnings of scams and price gouging on the page.

Canada punched its ticket to the semifinals after a thrilling overtime goal Monday night from Connor Bedard, the 17-year-old phenom of the team.

The U.S.-Canada semifinal game is listed as a sellout on Ticket Atlantic.