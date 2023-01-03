Pedestrian struck by truck in Toronto with serious injuries, police say

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Avenue Road and Melrose Avenue on Tuesday afternoon for reports of a collision.
It was reported that a pedestrian had been struck by the driver of a truck at around 5:10 p.m.
Toronto paramedics were on the scene, police said. Paramedics told Global News they transported a woman to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The public were advised to avoid the area and warned of potential delays.
