Traffic

Pedestrian struck by truck in Toronto with serious injuries, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 6:06 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Avenue Road and Melrose Avenue on Tuesday afternoon for reports of a collision.

It was reported that a pedestrian had been struck by the driver of a truck at around 5:10 p.m.

Read more: Driver charged after cyclist hit, killed in Toronto collision

Toronto paramedics were on the scene, police said. Paramedics told Global News they transported a woman to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The public were advised to avoid the area and warned of potential delays.

