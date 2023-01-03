Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Community organizer expects large return on world juniors in Moncton

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 5:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Moncton businesses reflect on world juniors impact'
Moncton businesses reflect on world juniors impact
Watch: Moncton’s time co-hosting World Junior Hockey Championship games has come to a close, as the remainder of the tournament will be played in Halifax. Suzanne Lapointe spoke with local organizers and business owners about the impact the event had on the community.

Community organizers like Team Moncton co-chair Bill Whalen say the IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, with games in Moncton, N.B., and Halifax, N.S., were a resounding success despite being planned on an extraordinarily short timeline.

“If you saw the plaza, virtually every day was jam-packed with people, kids skating on the rink, families skating on the rink. Food trucks were busy, the music was great,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Read more: Connor Bedard scores amazing OT goal in quarterfinal win for Canada over Slovakia at world juniors

There were at least 4,500 people at the Avenir Centre for each game according to Moncton Venues Manager Shane Porter.

“The Avenir Centre wasn’t in operation for that long before we hit the world coming to a stop with COVID, so I do believe for sporting events we hit some records throughout this tournament which is amazing,” Porter said on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Quarterfinal games in the tournament ended Monday, with semi-final matches slated to begin at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'World Juniors Check In'
World Juniors Check In

Whalen said upwards of 6,500 attended the New Year’s Eve celebration at the plaza outside the Avenir Centre.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“It’s a night I think that we’ll be able to duplicate going forward, I think it will be an annual event here in Moncton,” Whalen said.

Read more: Fans thrilled to see World Juniors in Maritimes: ‘Been on our bucket list forever’

Pumphouse Brew Pub manager Kevin Parker told Global News in an interview the games brought a lot of business during a normally slow time of year.

The pub is located a stone’s throw from the Avenir centre, just off Main street.

Story continues below advertisement

‘I’m missing the crowd today!” he said.

“It was hard to grow accustomed to the 2:45 rush and stuff like that so took us a couple of days to get our bearings but once we did so we had a great week,” he said.

Read more: Hospitality industry in Moncton, Halifax hope to have enough staff for World Juniors

Whalen said that while he’s waiting for the results of a full economic analysis, he thinks the province and the city will see a large return on their joint $2-million investment.

“The expectation was that it would be between 10 and 20 million dollars and I think based on what I saw we’ll be on the higher end of that,” he said.

A full response will be presented to city council within the next few weeks.

Click to play video: 'Hockey Super Fans from New Brunswick Carry on Canada Flag Tradition'
Hockey Super Fans from New Brunswick Carry on Canada Flag Tradition
World JuniorsWorld Junior HockeyIIHF World Junior Championshipworld juniors monctonworld juniors halifaxworld juniors 2023World Juniors Canadaworld juniors bedardworld juniors organization
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers