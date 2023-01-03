Regina vehicles buried under a mountain of snow

See more sharing options

Nothing but a trunk could be seen from a snow pile along Regina’s Rose Street Tuesday, indicating a few cars got buried under a mountain of snow.

The snow pile is in a private parking lot, and there’s no indication on who the vehicles belong to, what led to the circumstances on how the vehicles got covered in that much snow, or if there are more cars hidden within the pile.

SGI says customers can make claims in these situations if there’s damage to a vehicle, but unless another party accepts responsibility the vehicle owner is left holding the bill for the deductible.