Canada

Regina vehicles buried under a mountain of snow

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 4:52 pm
Click to play video: '2 Regina car owners in for a snowy surprise'
2 Regina car owners in for a snowy surprise
Two vehicles were spotted buried in a pile of snow in a private parking lot along Rose Street on Tuesday in Regina. No information was available regarding the circumstances that led to the cars being buried, and there was no indication whether more cars are trapped under the snow hill.

Nothing but a trunk could be seen from a snow pile along Regina’s Rose Street Tuesday, indicating a few cars got buried under a mountain of snow.

The snow pile is in a private parking lot, and there’s no indication on who the vehicles belong to, what led to the circumstances on how the vehicles got covered in that much snow, or if there are more cars hidden within the pile.

SGI says customers can make claims in these situations if there’s damage to a vehicle, but unless another party accepts responsibility the vehicle owner is left holding the bill for the deductible.

