Preliminary ranking for Manitoba’s top baby names of 2022 is in

The province has the initial results for Manitoba’s top baby names in 2022 and some of the finalists might look familiar.
The top boy’s name in 2022 was Liam, which has held first place for multiple years.
The name Olivia is also a reoccurring champion, having made the list a handful of times.
The top names are as follows:
- Olivia
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Levi
- Emma
- Ava
- Lucas
- Charlotte, James, Leo and Mia
The province says the results have yet to be finalized due to some outstanding births that have yet to be registered.
2023 New Year’s Baby
