Canada

Preliminary ranking for Manitoba’s top baby names of 2022 is in

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 4:45 pm
Close-up of a mother burping a baby over her shoulder. View image in full screen
Close-up of a mother burping a baby over her shoulder. Getty Images

The province has the initial results for Manitoba’s top baby names in 2022 and some of the finalists might look familiar.

The top boy’s name in 2022 was Liam, which has held first place for multiple years.

Read more: Liam, Emily top the list of Manitoba’s most popular baby names in 2019

The name Olivia is also a reoccurring champion, having made the list a handful of times.

The top names are as follows:

Trending Now
Trending Now
  1. Olivia
  2. Liam
  3. Noah
  4. Oliver
  5. Levi
  6. Emma
  7. Ava
  8. Lucas
  9. Charlotte, James, Leo and Mia

The province says the results have yet to be finalized due to some outstanding births that have yet to be registered.

