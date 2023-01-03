1 critically injured, building to be demolished after crews called to 3 fires Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in critical condition and a vacant building will be demolished after Winnipeg firefighters were called to three separate fires in just over three hours Tuesday morning.

The first call came in around 6:45 a.m. for a fire at a vacant one-storey home in the 400 block of Stella Avenue.

Heavy black smoke and flames coming from the structure forced firefighters to attack the fire from the outside using aerial ladders due to the structural instability of the house, the city says.

The fire was declared under control by 8:35 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Officials say the home was extensively damaged and will be demolished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no estimate on damage was made available.

One person in critical condition

Crews were called to the second fire at a three-storey apartment building in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue around 9 a.m.

With smoke coming out of the apartment, the city says firefighters searched the building and helped some residents escape.

One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition, the city says.

The city hasn’t released any further details about the victim.

Firefighters attacked the fire from inside the building and it was declared under control within an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the city has not provided an estimate on damages.

Ferry Road fire

The city says an electrical failure is likely to blame for the third fire crews were called to Tuesday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the reports of a fire at a one-storey home in the 300 block of Ferry Road around 9:55 a.m.

Crews found smoke coming from the building on arrival and were able to fight the fire from inside the home.

The fire was under control within an hour. No injuries were reported.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire was accidental and related to the electrical system, the city said in a media release.

An estimate on damages was not immediately available.