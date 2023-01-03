Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 critically injured, building to be demolished after crews called to 3 fires Tuesday morning

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews respond to Sargent Avenue apartment blaze'
Winnipeg fire crews respond to Sargent Avenue apartment blaze
Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services responded to a three-storey apartment building fire in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue on Tuesday.

One person is in critical condition and a vacant building will be demolished after Winnipeg firefighters were called to three separate fires in just over three hours Tuesday morning.

The first call came in around 6:45 a.m. for a fire at a vacant one-storey home in the 400 block of Stella Avenue.

Read more: Winnipeg arson suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in Christmas Day blaze

Heavy black smoke and flames coming from the structure forced firefighters to attack the fire from the outside using aerial ladders due to the structural instability of the house, the city says.

Click to play video: 'Man, woman injured in Christmas morning fire have died: Winnipeg police'
Man, woman injured in Christmas morning fire have died: Winnipeg police

The fire was declared under control by 8:35 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: No one hurt in Christmas Eve morning fire at a vacant Winnipeg house

Officials say the home was extensively damaged and will be demolished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no estimate on damage was made available.

One person in critical condition

Crews were called to the second fire at a three-storey apartment building in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue around 9 a.m.

With smoke coming out of the apartment, the city says firefighters searched the building and helped some residents escape.

Read more: City councillor looks to speed up derelict building demolition process as another vacant home burns

One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition, the city says.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'String of Christmas weekend fires has Winnipeg community activist concerned'
String of Christmas weekend fires has Winnipeg community activist concerned

The city hasn’t released any further details about the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg apartment building evacuated due to fire

Firefighters attacked the fire from inside the building and it was declared under control within an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the city has not provided an estimate on damages.

Ferry Road fire

The city says an electrical failure is likely to blame for the third fire crews were called to Tuesday morning.

Read more: Winnipeg house fire sends one to hospital

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the reports of a fire at a one-storey home in the 300 block of Ferry Road around 9:55 a.m.

Crews found smoke coming from the building on arrival and were able to fight the fire from inside the home.

Click to play video: 'Seven people temporarily displaced by Sherbrook Street apartment fire'
Seven people temporarily displaced by Sherbrook Street apartment fire

The fire was under control within an hour. No injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vacant Winnipeg home to be demolished after overnight blaze

Preliminary reports suggest the fire was accidental and related to the electrical system, the city said in a media release.

An estimate on damages was not immediately available.

Click to play video: 'Vacant Winnipeg home to be demolished after overnight blaze'
Vacant Winnipeg home to be demolished after overnight blaze
Winnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWinnipeg firefightersBuilding FireSargent AvenueStella Avenueferry road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers