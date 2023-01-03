Menu

Crime

Guns, drugs seized in Winnipeg trafficking investigation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 2:31 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Winnipeg police say a man has been arrested and more than $10,000 worth of crack, meth, and fentanyl has been seized following a gun and drug investigation in Winnipeg.

Officers with the guns and gangs unit pulled over a taxi on William Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, as part of the investigation, arresting an adult male passenger.

Police say the arrest led to the seizure of a loaded sawed-off shotgun and ammunition as well as a 22-calibre semi-automatic rifle.

Officers also seized 106 grams of meth, nine grams of crack, 30 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of what police describe as counterfeit pills.

In all the drugs have an estimated street value of $10,900, police said in a release Tuesday.

A 46-year-old Winnipeg man is facing 13 firearm and drug trafficking-related charges. The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court.

