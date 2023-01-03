Menu

Crime

Barrie police looking for help identifying suspect wanted for assault

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 11:59 am
The Barrie Police Service is looking for the man wearing the jacket with a light-coloured fur collar in this picture in connection with assault investigation on Dunlop Street on Dec. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
The Barrie Police Service is looking for the man wearing the jacket with a light-coloured fur collar in this picture in connection with assault investigation on Dunlop Street on Dec. 3, 2022. Supplied by Barrie Police Service

Barrie police are looking for a suspect in connection with an assault last month in Barrie’s downtown core.

Police have released a picture of a suspect wanted for an assault on Dunlop Street on Dec. 3, 2022.

Officers say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: RVH welcomes first baby of 2023

Police say the suspect is male, between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and between five feet nine inches and six feet tall with short brown hair.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark brown jacket with a light-coloured fur collar and jeans.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to email btraves@barriepolice.ca.

