Barrie police looking for help identifying suspect wanted for assault

Barrie police are looking for a suspect in connection with an assault last month in Barrie’s downtown core.
Police have released a picture of a suspect wanted for an assault on Dunlop Street on Dec. 3, 2022.
Officers say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending Now
-
Canadian pharmacists have new prescriptive powers amid doctor shortages
-
Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after snow-plowing accident
Trending Now
Read more: RVH welcomes first baby of 2023
Read More
Police say the suspect is male, between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and between five feet nine inches and six feet tall with short brown hair.
The suspect was seen wearing a dark brown jacket with a light-coloured fur collar and jeans.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to email btraves@barriepolice.ca.
Comments