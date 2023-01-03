Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team established

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 11:00 am
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is now operational in the province as of the new year. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is now operational in the province as of the new year. Stock photo/Global News

The new year brought along the establishment of Saskatchewan’s police watchdog.

The Police (Serious Incident Response Team) Amendment Act, 2021 came into play, which created a Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) in the province.

Read more: Saskatchewan takes next step in establishing police watchdog

“These changes will allow the SIRT to engage in any serious incident involving police, from initiating a full investigation to reviewing, overseeing, assisting or delegating one,” Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said.

“The Act coming into force completes the transition to a civilian-led, independent police oversight body and brings Saskatchewan’s police oversight regime into line with most other Canadian jurisdictions.”

SIRT members will investigate incidents where serious injury or death occurred while in police custody, as a result of an officer, or where interpersonal violence or sexual assault is alleged.

“The people of Saskatchewan rightly hold their police officers to a high standard,” Public Complaints Commission executive director Greg Gudelot said.

“A fully-operational SIRT ensures that serious incidents involving Saskatchewan police will be investigated through an independent and transparent process designed to ensure a fair and high-quality investigation for all those involved.”

Read more: N.S. officer not responsible for man’s death on highway, police watchdog rules

Investigations will apply to RCMP, municipal police officers and special constables such as conservation officers and highway traffic patrol.

A First Nations or Métis community liaison officer will be appointed for matters where an individual involved in an investigation is of First Nation or Métis ancestry.

The province says a summary of SIRT investigations will be given online to provide the public with the results and to maintain transparency.

Click to play video: 'Alberta police watchdog investigates police officer-involved shooting in N.W. Calgary'
Alberta police watchdog investigates police officer-involved shooting in N.W. Calgary
