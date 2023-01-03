Bruce Cockburn to play at Saskatoon’s TCU Place

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian artist Bruce Cockburn is going on tour across Canada and the United States, and one of his seven destinations in Canada will be Saskatoon.

Cockburn will be arriving at TCU Place on Feb. 9 as he makes his way from Edmonton to Winnipeg.

The Canadian Music Hall of Famer is going on tour to promote his Rarities album, which has 12 seldom-heard songs, as well as three classic albums on vinyl.

Tickets are on sale on the Live Nation website or on TCU Place’s website.