Entertainment

Bruce Cockburn to play at Saskatoon’s TCU Place

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 9:55 am
Canadian musician Bruce Cockburn will be playing at Saskatoon's TCU Place in February. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Canadian musician Bruce Cockburn will be playing at Saskatoon's TCU Place in February. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

Canadian artist Bruce Cockburn is going on tour across Canada and the United States, and one of his seven destinations in Canada will be Saskatoon.

Cockburn will be arriving at TCU Place on Feb. 9 as he makes his way from Edmonton to Winnipeg.

The Canadian Music Hall of Famer is going on tour to promote his Rarities album, which has 12 seldom-heard songs, as well as three classic albums on vinyl.

Tickets are on sale on the Live Nation website or on TCU Place’s website.

