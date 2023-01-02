Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rogers-Shaw deal in limbo again as competition watchdog gets temporary stay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2023 6:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Ottawa rejects Rogers-Shaw deal'
Ottawa rejects Rogers-Shaw deal
Canada's Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne rejects proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. Catherine Urquhart reports – Oct 25, 2022

The Competition Bureau says a Federal Court has issued an emergency stay temporarily suspending the Competition Tribunal’s dismissal of its case against Rogers Communications Inc.’s $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

The federal agency says the suspension will remain in place until its application for a stay and an injunction is heard.

The injunction would block the deal from closing until the Bureau’s full appeal of the decision, rendered on Thursday, is heard.

Read more: Rogers-Shaw deal will be reviewed only once there is legal process ‘clarity,’ says minister

The Tribunal said in its ruling that the merger was not likely to result in higher prices for wireless customers and that it was satisfied a plan to sell Shaw’s Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron was adequate to ensure competition isn’t substantially reduced.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Bureau had sought to block the merger and in its appeal argues that the Tribunal acted outside of its jurisdiction in a “rush to judgment.”

If the Tribunal’s decision stands, the merger will only require the approval of federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne to go ahead. Champagne said Saturday that he will wait until there is “clarity” in the ongoing legal process before issuing a decision.

The deal was originally scheduled to close by the end of the year, with a possible extension to Jan. 31.

Click to play video: 'Telecommunications ‘need more competition,’ Poilievre says after Rogers-Shaw deal clears hurdle'
Telecommunications ‘need more competition,’ Poilievre says after Rogers-Shaw deal clears hurdle
CanadaRogersShawCompetition BureauShaw Rogers dealShaw Rogers mergerShaw Rogers news
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers