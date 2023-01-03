Menu

Canada

Meet the first New Brunswick babies born in 2023

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 7:58 am
One of New Brunswick’s health authorities has released the name of one of the province’s first babies born in 2023.

Vitalité Health Network said baby Phoebe Shannan was born at 8:49 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.

Her parents are Patience Safford and Christopher Shannan. She weighed 3.4 kilograms.

Christopher Shannan (father), Patience Safford (mother), and baby Phoebe Shannan. View image in full screen
Christopher Shannan (father), Patience Safford (mother), and baby Phoebe Shannan. Vitalité Health Network

Another birth was reported on Jan. 1 at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, but the parents wanted to remain anonymous.

Read more: Parents welcome new year babies across Greater Toronto

Horizon Health Network marked their first birth of the year shortly after, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

Baby Alexander was born at 10:28 a.m. at Horizon’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton on Jan. 1, weighing in at just under three kilograms.

“Alexander and his mom are resting and doing well,” Horizon wrote in a Facebook post.

Read more: It’s a girl! Meet B.C.’s first baby born in 2023

In neighbouring Nova Scotia, the province’s biggest children’s hospital marked its first baby at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The IWK Health Centre in Halifax said the family was unavailable for media.

