Meet the first New Brunswick babies born in 2023

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One of New Brunswick’s health authorities has released the name of one of the province’s first babies born in 2023.

Vitalité Health Network said baby Phoebe Shannan was born at 8:49 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.

Her parents are Patience Safford and Christopher Shannan. She weighed 3.4 kilograms.

View image in full screen Christopher Shannan (father), Patience Safford (mother), and baby Phoebe Shannan. Vitalité Health Network

Another birth was reported on Jan. 1 at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, but the parents wanted to remain anonymous.

Story continues below advertisement

Horizon Health Network marked their first birth of the year shortly after, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

Baby Alexander was born at 10:28 a.m. at Horizon’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton on Jan. 1, weighing in at just under three kilograms.

“Alexander and his mom are resting and doing well,” Horizon wrote in a Facebook post.

In neighbouring Nova Scotia, the province’s biggest children’s hospital marked its first baby at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The IWK Health Centre in Halifax said the family was unavailable for media.