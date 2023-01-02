Lawyer who represented churches in battle over COVID mandates charged with intimidating judge

Send this page to someone via email

The lawyer allegedly involved in a surveillance campaign that targeted a Manitoba judge has been charged with intimidating a justice system participant and obstruction of justice.

The suspect, 55-year-old John Carpay, was picked up in Calgary after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest, Winnipeg police said.

He’s accused of hiring a private investigation firm to tail Court of King’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal, an allegation that stems from a high-profile constitutional challenge in 2021.

A group representing a number of Manitoba churches opposed to COVID-19 public health orders — for which police say Carpay was a legal representative — took the province to court in May 2021. Joyal presided over the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 Group fighting COVID-19 restrictions admits tailing Manitoba judge

At a special hearing in July, Carpay — in his role as president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms — apologized for the surveillance, calling it “poor judgment.”

“I accept full responsibility and sole responsibility for my decision to retain private investigation firms for observation of public officials,” he said.

In a statement at the time, Joyal said he was “deeply concerned and troubled” by the surveillance, which he described as being followed by a vehicle after leaving the courthouse, and that a person had been to his house and spoken with his daughter. There was also information that his private cabin had been watched.

Joyal said it became clear private investigators were hired “for the clear purpose of gathering what was hoped would be potentially embarrassing information in relation to my compliance with COVID public health restrictions.”

Story continues below advertisement

A 55-yr-old male has been arrested in Calgary and charged with Intimidation of a Justice System Participant and Attempt to Obstruct Justice regarding the attempted intimidation of a presiding Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench. https://t.co/eT9WcKuRSe — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 2, 2023

The court ultimately ruled against the churches that October, with Joyal saying the public health orders had met the requirements of the Public Health Act insofar as they “restricted rights and freedoms no greater than was reasonably necessary in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench said the charges announced Monday stem from a police investigation into “what would be an unprecedented surveillance of a sitting judge of this court while he was presiding in a constitutional challenge.

Story continues below advertisement

“While there are clear institutional interests and administration of justice concerns that arise in a case such as this, these issues will play out in the ordinary course of an impartial adjudication that may result from those charges,” the spokesperson said, declining further comment.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

–With files from Shane Gibson