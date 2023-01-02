Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lawyer who represented churches in battle over COVID mandates charged with intimidating judge

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 4:40 pm
Lawyer John Carpay is shown in Calgary in 2012. View image in full screen
Lawyer John Carpay is shown in Calgary in 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

The lawyer allegedly involved in a surveillance campaign that targeted a Manitoba judge has been charged with intimidating a justice system participant and obstruction of justice.

The suspect, 55-year-old John Carpay, was picked up in Calgary after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest, Winnipeg police said.

Read more: Group fighting COVID-19 restrictions admits tailing Manitoba judge

He’s accused of hiring a private investigation firm to tail Court of King’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal, an allegation that stems from a high-profile constitutional challenge in 2021.

A group representing a number of Manitoba churches opposed to COVID-19 public health orders — for which police say Carpay was a legal representative — took the province to court in May 2021. Joyal presided over the matter.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Group fighting COVID-19 restrictions admits tailing Manitoba judge'
Group fighting COVID-19 restrictions admits tailing Manitoba judge

At a special hearing in July, Carpay — in his role as president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms — apologized for the surveillance, calling it “poor judgment.”

“I accept full responsibility and sole responsibility for my decision to retain private investigation firms for observation of public officials,” he said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Manitoba’s top doc testifies in court challenge to his authority Friday

In a statement at the time, Joyal said he was “deeply concerned and troubled” by the surveillance, which he described as being followed by a vehicle after leaving the courthouse, and that a person had been to his house and spoken with his daughter. There was also information that his private cabin had been watched.

Joyal said it became clear private investigators were hired “for the clear purpose of gathering what was hoped would be potentially embarrassing information in relation to my compliance with COVID public health restrictions.”

Story continues below advertisement

The court ultimately ruled against the churches that October, with Joyal saying the public health orders had met the requirements of the Public Health Act insofar as they “restricted rights and freedoms no greater than was reasonably necessary in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench said the charges announced Monday stem from a police investigation into “what would be an unprecedented surveillance of a sitting judge of this court while he was presiding in a constitutional challenge.

Read more: Churches in Manitoba Court of Appeal to challenge COVID-19 rules

Story continues below advertisement

“While there are clear institutional interests and administration of justice concerns that arise in a case such as this, these issues will play out in the ordinary course of an impartial adjudication that may result from those charges,” the spokesperson said, declining further comment.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

–With files from Shane Gibson

COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobaObstruction of Justicejustice centre for constitutional freedomsGlenn Joyaljohn carpayCourt of King's Benchprivate investigatorsManitoba churchesCOVID-19 Churchescovid-19 lawsuitcovid-19 manitoba churchescovid-19 restrictions lawsuit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers