Cyclist dead after fatal collision south of London, Ont.: OPP

OPP say a cyclist is dead after a fatal collision south of London, Ont.
Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Monday to reports of a collision involving a car and cyclist.
The name of the deceased OPP has not been released.
Wellington Road is closed between Ferguson Line and Shorlea Line as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
