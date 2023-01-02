Menu

Traffic

Cyclist dead after fatal collision south of London, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 2, 2023 12:48 pm
OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
OPP vehicle. File

OPP say a cyclist is dead after a fatal collision south of London, Ont.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Monday to reports of a collision involving a car and cyclist.

The name of the deceased OPP has not been released.

Read more: Charges laid, victim identified in fatal London Hwy. 401 collision involving cyclist

Wellington Road is closed between Ferguson Line and Shorlea Line as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

