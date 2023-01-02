Calgary permits office returns to Municipal Building following summer break-in

See more sharing options

Five months after a man broke into Calgary municipal building causing more than $1 million dollars in damages, the City of Calgary’s planning services centre is returning to the downtown facility.

Planning services processes items like trade permits, business licenses, development and building applications, document checks, and issues personal service license cards.

In the early hours of Aug. 2, 2022, police arrested a man inside the building that houses multiple city services and council chambers after the man set multiple fires on the third floor.

Police watchdog ASIRT, which is investigating the use of force during the arrest, said the man had accelerants and a “long edged weapon” at the time of the arrest.

City services, including Fair Entry, cashiers, planning and development, and taxation services, were relocated to buildings like the Central Library and the Whitehorn Multi-Services Centre due to the resulting closure of the Municipal Building.

Planning services temporarily relocated to Whitehorn and Friday will be the last day planning services will be open for in-person work there. It will return to the Municipal Building on Jan. 9. The city continues to take applications for appropriate documents online.