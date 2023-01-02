Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary permits office returns to Municipal Building following summer break-in

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 12:21 pm
City of Calgary officials continue to assess the damages at city hall with impacted services expected to remain at alternate locations for weeks. View image in full screen
City of Calgary officials continue to assess the damages at city hall with impacted services expected to remain at alternate locations for weeks. Global News

Five months after a man broke into Calgary municipal building causing more than $1 million dollars in damages, the City of Calgary’s planning services centre is returning to the downtown facility.

Planning services processes items like trade permits, business licenses, development and building applications, document checks, and issues personal service license cards.

In the early hours of Aug. 2, 2022, police arrested a man inside the building that houses multiple city services and council chambers after the man set multiple fires on the third floor.

Read more: Calgary city hall break-in, 4 fires caused more than $1M in damages

Police watchdog ASIRT, which is investigating the use of force during the arrest, said the man had accelerants and a “long edged weapon” at the time of the arrest.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

City services, including Fair Entry, cashiers, planning and development, and taxation services, were relocated to buildings like the Central Library and the Whitehorn Multi-Services Centre due to the resulting closure of the Municipal Building.

Planning services temporarily relocated to Whitehorn and Friday will be the last day planning services will be open for in-person work there. It will return to the Municipal Building on Jan. 9. The city continues to take applications for appropriate documents online.

Click to play video: 'City of Calgary services relocated from city hall due to water damage'
City of Calgary services relocated from city hall due to water damage
city of calgaryCalgary City HallCalgary Municipal BuildingCalgary city hall fireCalgary municipal building break-inCalgary municipal building fireCalgary planning services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers