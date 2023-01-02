Funeral for OPP officer set to take place in Barrie on Wednesday, road closures planned

Send this page to someone via email

A private funeral service for the Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in a shooting last week is set to be held in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, the force said.

In a news release, OPP said the service for Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala be held at the Sadlon Arena in Barrie at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the funeral will be attended by Pierzchala’s family, their guests, members of the OPP, members of other police services, Canadian Armed Forces members, emergency services personnels and other officials.

According to police, the funeral service for Pierzchala will not be open to the public.

Pierzchala, 28, was killed on Dec. 27 while on duty near Hagersville, Ont. Two people have been charged with first degree murder in connection with his death.

OPP said the funeral proceedings will be livestreamed on the OPP’s social media platforms, on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

“An in-person broadcast of the funeral is being offered at the Caledonia Lions Hall located at 100 Haddington Street in Caledonia,” police said, adding that it will be open to the public beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The force said the visitation, the funeral mass and interment are also private, meaning they will not be open to members of the public.

Those wishing to express their condolences to Pierzchala’s family and friends can use the Provincial Constable Pierzchala memorial page on the OPP website.

There is also a book of condolences that can be signed in person at the OPP’s Haldimand County detachment at 72 Highway 54 in Cayuga.

Police said flowers can be sent to the Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Servies Ltd on St. Vincent Street in Barrie or to Holy Spirit Parish on Essa Road in Barrie.

According to police, the public is invited to observe the funeral procession as it travels to the Sadlon Area.

OPP said there will be several road closures in place in Barrie on Wednesday:

Bayview Drive will be closed from Big Bay Point Road to Churchill Drive beginning at 5 a.m. It will reopen at around 10 a.m.

Churchill Drive will be closed at Welham Road.

Bayview Drive will be closed from Churchill Drive to Mapleview Drive at 8 a.m. It will reopen at around 4 p.m.

Harvie Road/Big Bay Point Road will be closed from Veterans Drive to Bayview drive at 5 a.m. The roads will reopen at around 10 a.m.

Fairview Road will be closed at Little Avenue.

“The Ontario Provincial Police extends its gratitude for the support and condolences received from the public since the tragic death of Provincial Constable Pierzchala,” the news release read.