Saskatoon neighbourhoods receiving snow clearing

Snow grading is underway in Saskatoon after the city accumulated a large amount of snow and activated the Roadways Emergency Response Plan.

The city has been working on clearing the snow, and gave a list of neighbourhoods that will see snow removal no later than Monday night:

Arbor Creek

Aspen Ridge

College Park East (postponed)

Confederation Park

Eastview

Elkpoint

Erindale

Evergreen

Fairhaven (delayed)

Hampton Village

Holiday Park

Kensington

King George

Lawson Heights

Montgomery Place (delayed)

Mount Royal

North Park

Pacific Heights

Parkridge

Richmond Heights

River Heights (delayed)

Silverwood Heights

Stonebridge

The Willows

University Heights Suburban Centre

The winter road maintenance schedule said when more than 5 cm of snow falls, a snow event is declared and contractors are brought in to supplement the city snow clearing fleet.

A full map of the roads cleared in Saskatoon can be found on the city’s website.

The city also gave a list of neighbourhoods that were completed as of Monday morning:

Avalon

Brevoort Park

Briarwood

City Park Avenues

City Park Streets

College Park

Dundonald

Haultain

Holliston

Lawson Heights Suburban Centre

Meadowgreen

Nutana Suburban Centre

Pleasant Hill

Rosewood

Wildwood

With snow crews at work, the city is also reminding residents to clear your sidewalks within 48 hours after a snowfall, noting that snow needs to be tossed on to your property, and not into the street.