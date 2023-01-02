Menu

Canada

Saskatoon neighbourhoods receiving snow clearing

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 11:05 am
The city of Saskatoon gave a list of neighbourhoods that will see some snow grading by Monday night. View image in full screen
The city of Saskatoon gave a list of neighbourhoods that will see some snow grading by Monday night. Files / Global News

Snow grading is underway in Saskatoon after the city accumulated a large amount of snow and activated the Roadways Emergency Response Plan.

The city has been working on clearing the snow, and gave a list of neighbourhoods that will see snow removal no later than Monday night:

Read more: Saskatoon city crews hard at work after seeing massive snowfall Tuesday evening

  • Arbor Creek
  • Aspen Ridge
  • College Park East (postponed)
  • Confederation Park
  • Eastview
  • Elkpoint
  • Erindale
  • Evergreen
  • Fairhaven (delayed)
  • Hampton Village
  • Holiday Park
  • Kensington
  • King George
  • Lawson Heights
  • Montgomery Place (delayed)
  • Mount Royal
  • North Park
  • Pacific Heights
  • Parkridge
  • Richmond Heights
  • River Heights (delayed)
  • Silverwood Heights
  • Stonebridge
  • The Willows
  • University Heights Suburban Centre

The winter road maintenance schedule said when more than 5 cm of snow falls, a snow event is declared and contractors are brought in to supplement the city snow clearing fleet.

A full map of the roads cleared in Saskatoon can be found on the city’s website.

The city also gave a list of neighbourhoods that were completed as of Monday morning:

  • Avalon
  • Brevoort Park
  • Briarwood
  • City Park Avenues
  • City Park Streets
  • College Park
  • Dundonald
  • Haultain
  • Holliston
  • Lawson Heights Suburban Centre
  • Meadowgreen
  • Nutana Suburban Centre
  • Pleasant Hill
  • Rosewood
  • Wildwood

With snow crews at work, the city is also reminding residents to clear your sidewalks within 48 hours after a snowfall, noting that snow needs to be tossed on to your property, and not into the street.

Snow
