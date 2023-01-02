Saskatoon neighbourhoods receiving snow clearing

Snow grading is underway in Saskatoon after the city accumulated a large amount of snow and activated the Roadways Emergency Response Plan.
The city has been working on clearing the snow, and gave a list of neighbourhoods that will see snow removal no later than Monday night:
- Arbor Creek
- Aspen Ridge
- College Park East (postponed)
- Confederation Park
- Eastview
- Elkpoint
- Erindale
- Evergreen
- Fairhaven (delayed)
- Hampton Village
- Holiday Park
- Kensington
- King George
- Lawson Heights
- Montgomery Place (delayed)
- Mount Royal
- North Park
- Pacific Heights
- Parkridge
- Richmond Heights
- River Heights (delayed)
- Silverwood Heights
- Stonebridge
- The Willows
- University Heights Suburban Centre
The winter road maintenance schedule said when more than 5 cm of snow falls, a snow event is declared and contractors are brought in to supplement the city snow clearing fleet.
-
A full map of the roads cleared in Saskatoon can be found on the city’s website.
The city also gave a list of neighbourhoods that were completed as of Monday morning:
- Avalon
- Brevoort Park
- Briarwood
- City Park Avenues
- City Park Streets
- College Park
- Dundonald
- Haultain
- Holliston
- Lawson Heights Suburban Centre
- Meadowgreen
- Nutana Suburban Centre
- Pleasant Hill
- Rosewood
- Wildwood
With snow crews at work, the city is also reminding residents to clear your sidewalks within 48 hours after a snowfall, noting that snow needs to be tossed on to your property, and not into the street.
