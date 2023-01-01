Menu

Investigations

Saskatoon police ask for help locating missing 25-year-old man

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 7:22 pm
Alexander Jenkins, 25, is described as 5’7” tall, approximately 150 lbs, with red, curly, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a moustache. View image in full screen
Alexander Jenkins, 25, is described as 5’7” tall, approximately 150 lbs, with red, curly, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a moustache. Saskatoon Police Service

Saskatoon Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Alexander Jenkins, 25, was last seen on December 30, 202,2 at approximately 12:00 p.m. in the 3100 block of Laurier Drive.

Jenkins is described as 5’7” tall, approximately 150 lbs, with red, curly, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a moustache.

Alexander was last seen wearing a black jacket, beige sweater and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts is requested to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306 975-8300.

