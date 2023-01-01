Saskatoon police ask for help locating missing 25-year-old man

Saskatoon Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Alexander Jenkins, 25, was last seen on December 30, 202,2 at approximately 12:00 p.m. in the 3100 block of Laurier Drive.
Jenkins is described as 5’7” tall, approximately 150 lbs, with red, curly, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a moustache.
Trending Now
-
New Year’s parties around the world see celebrations after ‘difficult years’
-
Canada’s ban on foreign homebuyers comes into effect on Jan. 1. Here’s what to know
Trending Now
Read more: Saskatchewan’s top five stories of 2022
Read More
Alexander was last seen wearing a black jacket, beige sweater and blue sweatpants.
Anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts is requested to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306 975-8300.
Comments