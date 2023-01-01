Menu

Canada

Canada looking at ‘variety of options’ for planned firearm buyback program: Mendicino

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2023 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta has ‘no legal authority’ in federal Firearms Act: Legal expert'
Alberta has ‘no legal authority’ in federal Firearms Act: Legal expert
Alberta's announcement on the Firearms Act is sparking concern. The province said starting Jan. 1, 2023, Alberta Crown prosecutors will determine whether or not to pursue charges against people who own some prohibited guns. But one expert says it's not that simple. Morgan Black reports. – Dec 16, 2022

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is “looking at a variety of options” to carry out a planned buyback of banned firearms — including enlisting outside help.

Canadian police chiefs have urged the Liberal government not to rely on resource-strapped police forces to deliver the coming gun buyback.

Read more: What are Calgary police doing about high number of shootings in 2022?

In May 2020, the government announced a ban through order-in-council on over 1,500 models and variants of what it considers assault-style firearms, such as the AR-15 and the Ruger Mini-14.

It said those guns were designed to kill people and had no place in hunting or sport shooting.

The proposed buyback program would require owners to either sell these firearms to the government or have them rendered inoperable at federal expense.

Click to play video: 'Northern Sask. firearm crime rate over 4 times national average in 2021: report'
Northern Sask. firearm crime rate over 4 times national average in 2021: report

In an interview, Mendicino says the program will involve police, but adds Ottawa is also working with other levels of government, industry leaders and “potential third parties.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

