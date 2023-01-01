Menu

Canada

11 Hydro-Quebec customers who lost power in winter storm yet to be reconnected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2023 3:11 pm
Hydro-Quebec says almost all of its customers who lost power in a Dec. 23 winter storm have now been reconnected.

Hydro spokesman Francis Labbe says 11 clients who lost power in the storm still don’t have electricity, after nearly 100 were reconnected earlier in the day.

READ MORE: Long power outages expose Quebec’s lack of readiness for energy transition, expert says

He says all primary residences that lost power Dec. 23 have been reconnected and that 10 vacation properties and a sugar shack are still without power.

The storm, which brought wind, freezing rain and snow, at its height knocked out power for more than 350,000 hydro customers.

The long-lasting outages have raised concerns that Quebec’s grid is fragile and that the province is unprepared for its shift away from fossil fuels.

QuebecChristmasStormHolidaysHydro-Quebecpower outages
© 2023 The Canadian Press

