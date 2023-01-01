Menu

Canada

Quebecers lucky to live in beautiful, safe place premier says in New Year message

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2023 2:58 pm
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says Quebecers should be proud to live in the province.

In an optimistic New Year’s message posted to social media, Legault says Quebecers are lucky to live somewhere beautiful and safe, where residents help each other when things get difficult.

Legault wishes residents good health in 2023 and is encouraging them to adopt healthy lifestyle habits and to play sports.

He is also wishing young people success in their studies, adding the rest of the province will need young people to work in the industries of the future.

The New Year’s message differed from his Christmas message last week, which focused on the economy.

In that message, he promised to take care of people who were affected by the rising cost of living.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

