Quebecers lucky to live in beautiful, safe place premier says in New Year message

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says Quebecers should be proud to live in the province.

In an optimistic New Year’s message posted to social media, Legault says Quebecers are lucky to live somewhere beautiful and safe, where residents help each other when things get difficult.

Legault wishes residents good health in 2023 and is encouraging them to adopt healthy lifestyle habits and to play sports.

Pour la nouvelle année, je vous souhaite de prendre l’occasion de repartir à neuf et de prendre soin de vous et de vos proches. C’est le plus important. Bonne année 2023 tout le monde! pic.twitter.com/jaAjOg0pY9 — François Legault (@francoislegault) January 1, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

He is also wishing young people success in their studies, adding the rest of the province will need young people to work in the industries of the future.

The New Year’s message differed from his Christmas message last week, which focused on the economy.

Je vous souhaite une belle soirée du réveillon. Passez un très beau temps des Fêtes! pic.twitter.com/t7TDs2Q2zk — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 24, 2022

In that message, he promised to take care of people who were affected by the rising cost of living.