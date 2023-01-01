1 injured after collision in London, Ont. on New Year’s Day

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police are investigating a serious collision that took place on New Year’s Day.

Police say emergency crews responded shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday to the area of Duke Street and Springbank Drive.

A collision had taken place and one person was rushed to hospital with injuries.

Springbank Drive is closed in all directions at Duke Street while the investigation continues.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area.