Traffic

1 injured after collision in London, Ont. on New Year’s Day

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 1, 2023 12:20 pm
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police are investigating a serious collision that took place on New Year’s Day.

Police say emergency crews responded shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday to the area of Duke Street and Springbank Drive.

Read more: 1 injured in collision with London, Ont. police cruiser

A collision had taken place and one person was rushed to hospital with injuries.

Springbank Drive is closed in all directions at Duke Street while the investigation continues.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

RCMP investigating cause of fatal Christmas Eve bus crash
