Southern Ontario under rainfall warnings and flood watch

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2022 10:07 am
A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

TORONTO — Rainfall warnings are in place for large parts of southern Ontario today as Environment Canada says possible downpours could cause flash floods and pooling.

The agency is forecasting rainfall upwards of 20 millimetres today — heavy at times — across a large band of southern Ontario from Windsor, through the Greater Toronto Area to Ottawa.

It says the frozen ground has limited ability to absorb the rainfall.

Read more: Most of Southwestern Ontario under rainfall warning

A provincial flood watch across southern Ontario noted no major flooding was expected but some localized flooding was possible in floodplains, low lying areas and places with poor drainage.

Environment Canada says rainfall could hit 35mm over some locations.

The unseasonal conditions are expected to continue into next week, with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 13C Tuesday in parts of southwestern Ontario before daytime temperatures dip below freezing again on Thursday.

Environment CanadaToronto weatherSouthern OntarioOntario Floodingontario weather warningRain Fall WarningOntario rain fall
© 2022 The Canadian Press

