2 staff members injured in ‘mechanical emergency’ at Victoria General Hospital

Two staff members working at Victoria General Hospital were injured Friday morning following a mechanical emergency.

In a statement, Island Health said the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. but did not elaborate on what the emergency was or how badly the staff members were injured.

They did say the two members were receiving care.

No other patients were injured or affected and patient care is not affected.

There was a temporary ambulance diversion from the hospital to Royal Jubilee Hospital for about two hours Friday morning, Island Health said, but that diversion is no longer needed.

The Victoria General Hospital emergency department remains open and able to provide emergency care.